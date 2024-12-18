Resistance fighters engage in clashes with Israeli occupation forces during their incursion into Nablus

(MENAFN) Early this Wednesday morning, resistance fighters engaged in clashes with Israeli forces during their incursion into Nablus. A Hebrew newspaper, Israel Today, reported on a large-scale overnight operation by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet in the West Bank, which included ongoing clashes and in cities like Hebron, Nablus, and Ramallah. The Palestine Red Crescent Society stated that a young man was in the face after being struck by an Israeli military vehicle in the western region of Nablus. In addition, Israeli forces stormed Askar Camp, Al-Qadim, the town of Rujeeb, and areas around Al-Ain refugee camp, all located near Nablus.



Clashes also erupted between Palestinians and Israeli forces near Joseph's Tomb in Nablus as settlers from the site were involved in the conflict. Earlier, an Israeli military force entered Beit Furik, southeast of Nablus, and was confronted by Palestinian youths who threw a firearm at their jeep, triggering a response with gunfire, according to social media footage. The Israeli forces also raided Azzun, a town east of Qalqilya, and Palestinian resistance fighters targeted occupation forces with an explosive device during their raid in Qaffin, north of Tulkarm. In the central West Bank, a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire during the storming of Abwein, a town north of Ramallah.



In the early hours, Israeli occupation forces also raided Ramallah city, and sources reported that they entered the Abbasiya neighborhood in Silwan, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. In the southern West Bank, the Israeli army conducted a raid in Beit Omer, north of Hebron. Local sources also indicated that Israeli bulldozers were destroying land in southeastern Iskaka, a town in the Salfit Governorate, near the "Nevi Nehemiah" settlement.

