Commander of HTS calls on Israel to stop its airstrikes

(MENAFN) Ahmed al-Shara, the commander of military operations in Syria and leader of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), called on Israel to stop its and withdraw from the newly occupied territories in Syria. Speaking to The Times, al-Shara argued that Israel’s justification for its strikes—citing the presence of Hezbollah and Iranian militias—was no longer valid. He stressed that Israel's recent advance, including taking control of a buffer zone and reaching Mount Hermon following the fall of Assad's last week, must be reversed. "We are committed to the 1974 agreement and are prepared to bring back UN observers," al-Shara stated. He emphasized that Syria does not seek conflict with Israel or any other party, but insisted that the country would not be used as a launchpad for attacks. He called for an end to Israeli strikes and for Israel to return to its previous positions.



Additionally, al-Shara urged Western nations to lift the sanctions imposed on Syria during the Assad regime and to remove the terrorist designation placed on HTS by the United States, the UK, and other countries. He stated that these sanctions should be lifted as the situation has changed and the Assad regime is no longer in power. Al-Shara also stressed the need for stability and reconstruction in Syria, with a focus on returning displaced Syrians, many of whom lack identification papers. He mentioned forming committees to draft a new constitution, though he acknowledged that this would be a lengthy process without a clear timeline. He described elections as currently "out of reach."



Meanwhile, the UN Special Envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, condemned Israeli airstrikes as a hindrance to Syria's political transition, urging Israel to cease its settlement activities within Syria. Pedersen also noted that Syria's stability remains fragile, with ongoing displacement from some areas.

MENAFN18122024000045015687ID1109006734