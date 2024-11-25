Luxota Achieves $35 Million In B2B Sales Via Sharehub, Advancing Its Vision Of The World's Largest Collaborative Travel Network

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Luxota Tech, a leading travel innovator, is proud to announce a significant milestone of $35 million in B2B sales through its revolutionary ShareHub during the months of July, August, and September of 2024. This achievement underscores Luxota's commitment to creating the world's largest collaborative for travel content, supporting seamless integration between travel suppliers and agencies globally.



Luxota's ShareHub: A Key Driver of B2B Travel Services Exchange



The ShareHub network, part of Luxota's 10-in-1 OTA Platform, facilitates the exchange of B2B travel services among agencies, enabling partners to both source and sell travel content more efficiently. Since its launch, ShareHub has quickly gained traction as a central hub for connecting travel agencies, leveraging cutting-edge technology to ensure smooth communication and transactions.



“We are thrilled to have reached this $35 million milestone in such a short span of time. It validates our mission to empower travel agencies through advanced technology and collaboration,” said Dr. Hadi, CEO of Luxota.“This achievement not only reflects the growing demand for B2B travel services but also demonstrates the power of our vision to build a comprehensive, global network where agencies can both supply and sell effectively.”



Aligning with Luxota's Mission and Vision



This milestone is a direct testament to Luxota's vision of creating the world's largest collaborative network for sourcing and distributing travel content. The achievement aligns with Luxota's strategic pillars:

.Expanding Supply Networks: By integrating online suppliers and connecting offline services, ShareHub offers agencies an extensive and diverse content base, meeting the evolving demands of the travel industry.

.Empowering Sales Channels: The ShareHub platform not only drives collaboration but also creates new sales channels for agencies through dedicated websites, apps, and white-label solutions, thereby enhancing market reach.

.Pioneering Travel Technology: As a core component of Luxota's 10-in-1 OTA Platform, ShareHub ensures seamless connectivity through robust API-IN-OUT integration and innovative features.

.Fostering Knowledge and Growth: By supporting agencies with tools like OTA Insight and the GrowthPlan, Luxota helps partners enhance their capabilities and achieve sustained growth.



The Road Ahead



With this milestone, Luxota is poised for further growth, targeting broader market penetration and deeper partnerships. As ShareHub continues to evolve, Luxota aims to enhance the platform's features, making it even more versatile for agencies of all sizes.



“We're just getting started,” Dr. Hadi added.“Our mission is to create a thriving, global ecosystem where every agency, regardless of size, can access the best travel content, utilize cutting-edge technology, and realize their full potential.”



About Luxota



Luxota Travel Tech is a Dubai-based travel technology company specializing in innovative solutions for the global travel industry. Through its 10-in-1 OTA Platform and services like ShareHub, Luxota connects suppliers and agencies, driving growth and empowering travel businesses worldwide.



For more information, visit or contact ....



Company :-Luxota Travel Tech.

User :- Luxota Press

Email :-...

Phone :-+971501386024

Mobile:- 971501386024

Url :-