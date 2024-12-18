Netanyahu strongly denies report published by Hebrew newspaper

(MENAFN) The Office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, strongly denied a report published by the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz, which claimed that Netanyahu had agreed to support a "path" to Palestinian statehood. Netanyahu dismissed the report as an "absolute lie," emphasizing that he is opposed to Palestinian statehood, as it would jeopardize Israel's security, according to Hebrew 14.



The report, which was cited by journalist Chaim Levinson, suggested that Israel and Saudi Arabia had reached a potential agreement that could pave the way for releasing detainees and advancing normalization efforts. As part of this deal, Israel might make a vague commitment to a "path to statehood" for the Palestinians.



In response, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, commented that he had warned earlier that Netanyahu was moving toward the establishment of a Palestinian state.

