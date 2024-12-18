Kuwait Army Deputy Chief Meets Turkish Defense Industry Agency Pres.
ANKARA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti army Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and his accompanying delegation visited the Turkish Defense industry Agency (SSB) in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, where he met the agency's President Haluk Gorgun.
The two sides discussed joint cooperation in defense industry and technology, as well as enhancing partnership between the two countries in the defense field, said the Ministry of Defense in a statement received by KUNA. (end)
