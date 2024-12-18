Kuwait Army Deputy Chief Meets Turkish Defense Industry Agency Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad and his accompanying delegation visited the Turkish Defense Agency (SSB) in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, where he met the agency's President Haluk Gorgun.

The two sides discussed joint cooperation in defense industry and technology, as well as enhancing partnership between the two countries in the defense field, said the of Defense in a statement received by KUNA. (end)

