DNA Plc’S Disclosure Obligation Is Coming To An End: Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2025
Date
12/18/2024 4:00:59 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DNA PLC stock exchange RELEASE 18 December 2024, 11:00 am EET
The bond issued by DNA Plc (ISIN: FI4000312095), listed on nasdaq Helsinki, matures on 27 March 2025 at the latest. As DNA is only subject to the disclosure obligation in relation to this maturing bond, the disclosure obligation will end at the maturity of the bond. For this reason, DNA will not publish its own financial statements for 2024 and therefore no financial statements bulletin, either.
DNA's official financial figures for 2024 will be published as part of the stock exchange reporting of its parent company, the Norwegian communications services group Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA will publish its financial statements on 6 February 2025 and its annual report, including the financial statements, on 20 March 2025.
DNA will continue as usual to communicate its current events through press releases after the end of the disclosure obligation. This will include the company's key performance and sustainability information. All official DNA figures are reported as part of the parent company's reporting.
There will be no Annual General Meeting of DNA before the bond matures.
Further information:
Timo Kipinoinen, CFO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 (0) 44 044 8131, ...
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, ...
MENAFN18122024004107003653ID1109005951
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.