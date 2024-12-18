DNA Plc’S Disclosure Obligation Is Coming To An End: Financial Information And Annual General Meeting In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DNA PLC RELEASE 18 December 2024, 11:00 am EET



The issued by DNA Plc (ISIN: FI4000312095), listed on Helsinki, matures on 27 March 2025 at the latest. As DNA is only subject to the disclosure obligation in relation to this maturing bond, the disclosure obligation will end at the maturity of the bond. For this reason, DNA will not publish its own statements for 2024 and therefore no financial statements bulletin, either.

DNA's official financial figures for 2024 will be published as part of the stock exchange reporting of its parent company, the Norwegian communications services group Telenor ASA. Telenor ASA will publish its financial statements on 6 February 2025 and its annual report, including the financial statements, on 20 March 2025.

DNA will continue as usual to communicate its current events through press releases after the end of the disclosure obligation. This will include the company's key performance and sustainability information. All official DNA figures are reported as part of the parent company's reporting.

There will be no Annual General Meeting of DNA before the bond matures.

