Yandex introduces AI-incorporated search tool ‘Yazeka’ for Turkish customers

(MENAFN) Yandex has introduced an artificial intelligence (AI)-incorporated search tool made particularly for Turkish customers.



With its user-centered strategy, the tool’s goal, called Yazeka with Yandex Search, is to offer fast and cohesive replies to complicated questions.



The tool’s prioritizes providing the most correct replies by getting back all accessible data sources with references and is projected to renovate costumer’s search routines.



The tool, made specially for the Turkish market, is accessible on Android as well as desktop platforms. The version is anticipated to be valid shortly.



Yazeka with Yandex Search redefines old-style search devices by offering brief replies gathered from several sources.



The tool saves customers time by resolving complicated questions that cannot be solved by only one source and involves trustworthy references, which makes it easy customers to access further thorough data.



Run by natural language processing technology, the tool allows customers to express their questions easily.



The AI investigates these questions to offer more cohesive as well as more correct outcomes.



For instance, customers can inquire queries such as "One-day travel itinerary in Amsterdam" and get thorough answers.



At the introductory affair for Yazeka, Yandex Search Turkey General Manager Alexander Popovskiy stressed that search devices have advanced beyond being simple tools for data rescue.

