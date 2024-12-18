Meandmine Partners With Morris Heights Health Center And NYC Department Of Education To Support Children's Mental Health

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Supporting Well-being in the Bronx

Gamification Meets Neuroscience

Uniting Education and Healthcare to enhance AI-powered Systems of Support

- Elinor Huang

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Laila, a first-grader, struggled silently. She was often tired during the school day and had difficulty communicating her needs in the classroom. When her school adopted MEandMine 's gamified mental health solution, the data revealed what the young child's words couldn't-Laila was struggling to make friends. This insight enabled her teacher to provide the timely support she needed.

Laila's story is one of many. With a 33% increase in emergency visits for mental health referrals and 26 extra days of absences from 2022, counselors and teachers are overwhelmed. The escalation in trauma and behavioral challenges makes it increasingly difficult for educators to focus on teaching and for schools to retain much-needed counselors.

A Shared Mission to Advance Mental Health in the Bronx

Morris Heights Health Center has been a cornerstone of care for the Bronx community for over 40 years. Uniting education and healthcare to revolutionize mental health support, MEandMine and Morris Heights Health Center have joined forces to transform how children's mental health is understood and addressed. Together, they serve 57,000 students across the Bronx and Brooklyn, bridging the gap between education and healthcare in their shared mission to prioritize children's mental well-being.

A Revolutionary Solution: Gamification Meets Neuroscience

“Big emotions don't have to be big problems,” said Elinor Huang, founder of MEandMine.“Mental health disorders take an average of 11 years from symptoms to treatment. Just as physical fitness prevents heart disease, mental fitness helps children self-regulate, stay calm, and get ready to solve problems. We shouldn't wait for disorders to teach kids how their brains work, how to manage emotions, or how to seek help.”

To address these challenges, MEandMine introduced its gamified mental health platform across 39 Bronx schools and districts. The platform engages students daily with personalized games designed to build self-regulation skills, foster calmness, and improve focus for learning. Behind the scenes, MEandMine's algorithm tracks and analyzes 160 in-game behaviors, generating AI-powered insights to enable timely, effective early interventions.

Uniting Education and Healthcare to enhance Multi-Tiered Systems of Support

“We've been seeking a reliable, evidence-based solution to continuously assess children's mental health beyond reliance on observations,” said Dr. Mari G. Millet, CEO of MHHC.“MEandMine's technology and games help us gather data faster and focus on delivering timely interventions.”

Huang shared her excitement about partnering with Dr. Millet and the Morris Heights team to transform the future of mental health.“The future of mental health is open and connected-open through integrating data across all tiers and connected by empowering care teams to collaborate with actionable insights from continuous, high-fidelity data.”

The partnership strengthens not only behavioral health units and school-based health centers but also extends into pediatric care. This approach shifts checkups beyond physical health to include mental health, which is vital for our children.

“As someone who's seen the struggles of our schools firsthand, this is deeply personal,” said Robert Mercedes, Board Member of MHHC, former Bronx principal, and President/CEO of Educators for Student Success Association (ESSA).“It's about giving kids the support they deserve, helping our community thrive, and advancing humanity.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________

About MEandMine

MEandMine is a Silicon Valley-based startup on a mission to scale mental health for children. Its gamified solutions engage students, empower educators, and deliver actionable AI-powered insights to educators, counselors, and healthcare providers, bridging the gap between education and healthcare.

About Morris Heights Health Center

Known as“The Caring Place” for the Bronx community, Morris Heights Health Center has served 57,000 children in New York City for over four decades, offering comprehensive healthcare services to underserved populations.

Elinor Huang

MEandMine

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Scaling Mental Health Support in the Bronx

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.