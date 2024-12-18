Kuwait Airport To Welcome 30,000 Fans For Gulf Cup'26 - DGCA Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Al-Mejren

KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait International Airport is preparing to welcome 30,000 fans for the 26th Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain), hosted by Kuwait from December 21 to January 3, said a Kuwaiti official on Wednesday.

Acting Deputy Director General for Aviation Safety, Air Transport, and Civil Aviation Security, and spokesperson for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Abdullah Al-Rajhi stated to KUNA that they are coordinating with relevant authorities to facilitate the fans entry process arriving from GCC countries.

Al-Rajhi noted that a comprehensive plan has been set to ensure smooth operations, provide necessary support to visitors, and simplify all procedures.

He explained that the anticipated number of fans arriving at Kuwait Airport by additional flights, excluding regular scheduled flights, during this period is almost 30,000 with 75 expected flights.

Al-Rajhi stressed that DGCA has allocated special teams in the arrival halls to guide fans and provide necessary support, adding that special reception areas for large groups have been set up, equipped with screens displaying transportation information.

He affirmed DGCA's commitment to delivering top-tier services to Kuwait's guests during the tournament, praising the efforts of the airport's staff, including the Ministry of Interior, the General Administration of Customs, airlines, ground service providers, and the Gulf Cup organizing committee.

Kuwait is gearing up for a historic football event by playing host to the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup titled "Khaleeji Zain 26", making it the fifth time the championship is held in Kuwait.

The Arabian Gulf Cup, which began in 1970, has solidified its place as one of the most prominent sporting events in the region, obviously reflecting unity, deep-rooted relations, and shared heritage of Gulf nations.

The Arabian Gulf Cup is held every two years, rotating among the member states of the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation, which comprises Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Yemen.

The matches of this Kuwait-hosted tournament will be played at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium and Jaber Al-Mubarak Stadium.

Kuwait leads in tournament victories, having won the title 10 times, followed by Iraq with four titles, Saudi Arabia and Qatar with three each, Oman and the UAE with two each, and Bahrain with one title. (end)

aam













MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109005828