Russian Army Loses Another 1,580 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day
Date
12/18/2024 3:09:15 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to December 18, 2024, amounted to about 766,690 people, including 1,580 invaders killed in the last day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, as of December 18, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 9,571 (+4) enemy tanks, 19,772 (+21) armored combat vehicles, 21,164 (+5) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,470 (+64) operational and tactical drones, 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 31,610 (+60) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,652 (+2) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.
Read also:
North Korean troops establishing observation posts to counter Ukrainian drones – intel
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 17, 183 clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops at the front.
MENAFN18122024000193011044ID1109005816
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.