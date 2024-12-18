Russian Army Loses Another 1,580 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in manpower from February 24, 2022, to December 18, 2024, amounted to about 766,690 people, including 1,580 invaders killed in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , Ukrinform reports.

Also, as of December 18, Ukrainian defenders have destroyed 9,571 (+4) enemy tanks, 19,772 (+21) armored combat vehicles, 21,164 (+5) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,025 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 20,470 (+64) operational and tactical drones, 2,943 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 31,610 (+60) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,652 (+2) units of special equipment of the Russian Army.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 17, 183 clashes took place between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops at the front.