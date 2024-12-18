Enemy Made 306 Attacks In Zaporizhzhia Region Yesterday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the occupiers struck 306 times at 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military District Ivan Fedorov wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“119 UAVs of various modifications attacked Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Pryluky and Novodarivka.

23 from multiple rocket launchers hit Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka and Novodarivka. 164 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Kamianske, Huliaypole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka,” he wrote.

Regional human rights protection center opens in

There were 5 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, 11 underground schools are currently under construction in the region. One of the schools has been operating in test mode since December 12.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia regional military administration