Coromandel International Limited and Mahindra Krish-e Partner to Provide Drone Spraying Services for Indian Farmers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 17, 2024: Coromandel International Limited, India’s leading agri-solutions provider, and Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) business vertical, Krish-e, announced a partnership to extend Coromandel’s drone spraying services, Gromor Drive, to Indian farmers.

Currently operational in seven key states Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Gromor Drive’s operations are supported by RPTO-trained pilots. Coromandel's drone services are uniquely positioned in the market through the support of its subsidiary, Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, which ensures reliable drone supply, pilot training, and service support. This backward integration provides Coromandel with a distinct competitive edge in this emerging market. The partnership further enhances accessibility to these services via the ‘Krish-e Kheti Ke Liye App,’ along with other technology-driven farm solutions offered by Mahindra’s FES, aimed at sustainably maximizing farmers' income and benefiting the broader agricultural value chain.

During the (non-binding) MoU signing event, Coromandel’s Chief Operating Officer, Fertiliser Business – Mr. Amir Alvi, said: “Coromandel’s Gromor Drive offers significant advancements in efficiency, scalability, and convenience for agricultural practices to farmers. This (non-binding) MoU signing between Coromandel’s Gromor Drive and Mahindra Krish-e represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards transforming the agricultural landscape of India by making drone spraying accessible to farmers. We aim to reduce their input costs, increase productivity, and improve farm profitability through this collaboration. Coromandel’s Gromor Drive, backed by the company’s subsidiary Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, brings in the added advantage of in-house developed cutting-edge agricultural drones, in addition to its fleet of certified drone pilots. We are confident that this collaboration will unlock new opportunities for innovation, create value for our stakeholders, and most importantly, make a positive and lasting impact on the lives of farmers.”

Mr. Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., expressed strong enthusiasm and optimism about this new venture and the integration of modern technology in farming saying “With Krish-e’s well-established presence across the country and Coromandel’s experienced Gromor Drive fleet, we are pleased to take the benefits of drones to many more Indian farmers. A significant step towards enhancing productivity and lowering a farmer’s exposure to powerful chemicals, drone technology can enable selective spraying of fertiliser and chemicals on crops, while also ensuring improved yield. The partnership will ensure accessibility of drone spraying for Krish-e customers through the Krish-e Kheti ke Liye App, on a pay-per-acre basis.”





