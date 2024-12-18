KPK searches Bank Indonesia headquarters in probe of misused community funds

(MENAFN)

Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) conducted a raid at Indonesia's headquarters on Monday evening as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged misappropriation of social responsibility funds designated for community projects.



KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardhika confirmed the operation on Tuesday, stating, "Yes, the KPK investigative team conducted a search at Bank Indonesia’s office last night," according to a report by the Jakarta Globe.



The investigation, initiated in September, is examining claims that funds meant for community projects—such as housing development, infrastructure improvements, and the construction of places of worship—were illegally redirected for personal use.



KPK Director of Investigations Asep Guntur reiterated the agency's commitment to ensuring public funds are utilized for their intended purposes, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding resources aimed at benefiting the community.



The probe has expanded to include the Financial Services Authority, another significant regulatory body, which is also being scrutinized for its potential involvement in the alleged misuse of funds.

