One8 Commune Noida, By Virat Kohli, Invites You To Indulge In The Christmas Magic With An Exclusive Festive Cocktail Menu

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, December 16, 2024: This holiday season, One8 Commune Noida, the vibrant dining and nightlife destination by Virat Kohli, invites you to indulge in the magic of Christmas with an exclusive festive cocktail menu. Known for its high-energy atmosphere and innovation, One8 Commune's 11th outpost in Noida sets the perfect stage for unforgettable celebrations, blending bold flavors with festive cheer.



The“Christmas of Magic” cocktail menu boasts five thoughtfully crafted creations, each designed to capture the essence of the season. Mulled Wine delivers a cozy winter classic with red wine infused with warming spices, citrus, and a velvety plum reduction. For those seeking a refined sip, the Ginger Snap offers a clarified mix of vodka, plum reduction, tropical passion fruit, and basil - a crystal-clear cocktail balancing fruity and herbal notes. The indulgent Winter Berry combines a creamy, velvety base topped with strawberry foam and a festive gingerbread garnish for a rich holiday treat. Bold drinkers will love the Spice of Christmas, where a smooth creamy layer meets a bold herbal twist in a perfectly layered shot. Rounding off the menu, the zesty Mean Green brings together tequila, fresh lime, orange juice, honey, and a dash of Pahadi Namak for a bright, refreshing burst of flavor.



With its festive drinks and unmatched vibe, One8 Commune Noida is the perfect destination for those looking to celebrate the holidays in style. Whether you're sipping classics or savoring bold creations, this Christmas cocktail menu promises to make your evenings merry and bright.



Address: One8 Commune, Ground Gloor, BPTP Capital City, Plot No.2, Sector 94, Noida, Uttar Pradesh

