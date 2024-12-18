US retail sales increase faintly beyond expectations in November

(MENAFN) US retail sales increased 0.7 percent on a monthly basis to USD724.6 billion in the previous month, faintly surpassing anticipations of a 0.6 percent improvement, based on advance data published on Tuesday.



The number enhanced from an upwardly studied 0.5 percent surge in the previous couple of months.



The greatest month-on-month jumps were perceived in sales at motor automobiles as well as parts traders with 2.6 percent and non-store retailers with 1.8 percent.



However, sales declined highly at various store retailers with 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Retail sales surged 3.8 percent in the previous month, annually.



"Total sales for the September through November period were up 2.9 percent from the same period a year ago," the Commerce Department noted in a statement.



The improvements reflect that customer need stays high in the biggest economy in the world.



At the same time, industrial output in the US unpredictably decreased 0.1 percent from the previous month in November, exceeding market anticipations of a 0.2 percent rise.



