Anshuman Jha: Romance As A Genre Was A Wishlist For Me As An Actor

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Anshuman Jha, who will be seen in a love story with Sarah Hopkins in 'Welcome To Agra', said that romance as a genre was a wishlist for him.

Anshuman said: "After wrapping Lakadbaggha 2 this December which is an out and out action - Romance as a genre was a wishlist for me as an actor.”

He added:“I was born in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh and doing a Hindi belt set love story set in the north has been another wish and 'Welcome To Agra' gives me that opportunity. Also, my track in my debut film LSD was a pure love story, it's good to go back to an out and out Romance genre film.”

“Welcome To Agra”, which marks the debut Ashish Dubey, is a quintessential old school love story between a cycle rickshaw driver and a British tourist in Agra, set at the cusp of the millenium in 2000.

The actor said:“Desi Rickshawalla, British Tourist, set in 2000 - it's a pure love story between polar opposites in simpler times. Preparing for it for the next two months and excited to shoot in Agra in Feb-March. I have never been to the Taj so I am glad a film will take me there. "

Anshuman is known for his role in Love Sex Aur Dhokha appeared in films such as Yeh Hai Bakrapur , X: Past Is Present, Chauranga, Mona Darling, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and No Fathers In Kashmir.

His 2020 web show“Mastram” has had over a billion views on MX Player played the lead in the film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele.

His latest release, the Action-Thriller titled Lakadbaggha in 2023, has won him lots of critical acclaim including the Best Actor Award at the South Asian International Film festival.

He started his career as a producer with his film Mona Darling under his banner First Ray Films. He was also seen as the Lead Character of "Bhola" in the Biggest Bollywood Musical of India – Jhumroo – at Kingdom of Dreams in Gurgaon from 2016 to 2017.