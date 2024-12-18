Doha Mall Welcomes Exciting New Tenants Ahead of Qatar National Day

(MENAFNEditorial) Doha Mall, South Doha's premier shopping destination, is thrilled to announce the opening of 30 stores by Qatar National Day, 18 December 2024. These additions mark another milestone in Doha Mall’s growth, offering new retail opportunities and an inclusive, dynamic shopping experience for residents and visitors alike.



The recently opened stores include globally renowned brands such as Adidas, Levi’s, Rituals, Skechers, Dune, Steve Madden, Ardene, Call It Spring, Crocs, Aldo, Birkenstock, New Yorker, Nine West, Flo, The Athlete Co., TOMS, BHPC, Dollar Plus, La Vie en Rose, Kybun, Yateem Optician, and Asics. Family-friendly favourites like the largest R&B in Qatar, LC Waikiki, BBZ, as well as Babies & More have also joined the diverse portfolio of offerings. Notable recent launches include Doctor M on 15 December, Mumuso on 16 December, and the highly successful debut of Centrepoint and Giordano.



Anchored by flagship tenants such as LuLu Hypermarket and Jarir Bookstore, Doha Mall continues to elevate the retail landscape in Qatar, offering a unique mix of brands that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The mall also anticipates the opening of Verona and Home Center before the end of the year.



Daniel Nasr, General Manager of Doha Mall, expressed his enthusiasm for the exciting expansion, stating: “We are proud to welcome these esteemed brands to Doha Mall. This expansion reflects our unwavering dedication to enhancing the diverse experiences we offer. We look forward to seeing the community enjoy the dynamic environment we are creating.”



Conveniently located in Abu Hamour with plenty of parking, the mall has a spacious design that creates a welcoming community hub where visitors, families, and friends can connect, relax, and create lasting memories.



The addition of these new stores is just the beginning as Doha Mall continues to expand its offerings, reflecting an ongoing commitment to delivering a comprehensive, family-centric shopping and lifestyle experience that caters to diverse tastes and preferences.



Doha Mall invites the community to stay connected through its social media channels (Instagram: @onedohamall / Facebook: @dohamall) and website () for updates as new additions continue to roll out.



