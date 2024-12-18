Driver Killed As Tree Falls On Truck On Srinagar-Jammu Highway
Date
12/18/2024 12:06:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Banihal/Jammu- A driver was killed and another injured when a tree fell on a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Nachalana area when the tree fell on the truck after catching fire in a forested area, they said.
Both the 38-year-old driver Muzamil Gul and his helper Owais Ahmed were injured and shifted to the sub-district hospital in Banihal, where Gul succumbed to his injuries, they added.
DSP Traffic, S P Singh, has sought the assistance of an SDRF team equipped with cutters and other tools.
|
