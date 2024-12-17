As Harvest Jumps, Faryab Saffron Farmers Seek Govt's Support

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): The Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock department in northern Faryab province reports an increase in saffron cultivation in the province.

However, saffron farmers say they are facing challenges such as lack of proper access for their products and the absence of support.

Abdullah, a from Maimana city, told Pajhwok Afghan News that in addition to growing wheat, melon and watermelon, he had started cultivating saffron over the past few years.

According to him, saffron is easier to grow compared to other and is more profitable.

He added,“Saffron is planted once and it yields for five to six years. In the autumn, after harvesting crops like wheat, barley, corn, melon, and watermelon, the saffron flowers bloom. It requires less effort and offers more benefits than other crops, and the harvesting can be done by women and children.”

Sohrab, who has been growing saffron in Faryab for 15 years, says saffron is a valuable crop, and its cultivation is lawful.

However, some farmers destroyed their saffron fields due to extensive advertising of asafetida and the decrease in saffron prices, leading to a reduced saffron production.

While busy harvesting saffron flowers, Sohrab shared with Pajhwok that five years ago, he planted saffron on two acres of land, and since then, he waters and tends to them annually.

He added that saffron blooms in the month of October/November, and within two weeks, the harvest is gathered through a joint effort by family members.

He added saffron was cheap in previous years and had no buyers, but this year, he was pleased as both the yield and the price had increased.

Nasrullah, another saffron farmer from Maimana, emphasized the profitability of saffron, stating that it held greater value than other agricultural products. However, in recent years, the market for saffron collapsed, prompting some saffron growers to change professions.

He urged the caretaker government to support saffron farmers and market their products, adding that without government support and cooperation, farmers' interest in continuing saffron cultivation would decrease.

Qari Fazl Ahmad, head of a saffron farming and production company, told Pajhwok that the number of saffron farmers and associations had declined due to the drop in saffron prices in recent years and the replacement of saffron with asafetida.

He noted that in Faryab, there were 17 saffron farming associations, but they were dissolved after the political change, and many farmers destroyed their saffron fields and planted asafetida instead.

This negatively impacted saffron production, and this year only about 50 kilograms of saffron was harvested in Faryab.

He added those who had destroyed their saffron fields to plant asafetida are now regretful because asafetida has no buyers, while a kilogram of saffron is sold for 80,000 to 100,000 afgahnis.

He emphasized that saffron is a valuable crop, often referred to as“red gold,” and it will never lose its value.

Makhdoom Habib-ur-Rahman, head of agricultural affairs at the Faryab Department of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, stated that saffron is cultivated in eight districts, including Maimana, and that this year, saffron cultivation and production have increased, with better quality compared to previous years.

He confirmed that, due to the widespread promotion of asafetida by sellers over the past three years, some farmers destroyed their saffron fields and planted asafetida.

Last year, there were only 20 acres of saffron fields in the province, but this year, approximately 50 acres have been planted, yielding over 70 kilograms of saffron.

He added that previously, the price of saffron was low, and farmers were less interested in cultivating it. However, in the past year, saffron fetched up to 100,000 afghanis per kilogram.

Officials at the Faryab Department of Agriculture say they are trying to support farmers by encouraging cooperating organizations and companies and promoting saffron cultivation through awareness and educational programs.

