Emirates Environmental Group Plants 15,881 Trees In 2024, Empowering A Sustainable Future For The UAE

Amid the picturesque landscapes of Ras Al Khaimah's Bee Reserve Area and in a perfect winter cool temperatures, the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) hosted its annual“For Our Emirates We Plant” ceremony, turning sustainability into a shared celebration. The event brought togethercompanies,schools, andfamilies encompassing more than 1,500 people, united in the mission to expand the sustainable green spaces and foster environmental stewardship across the UAE.

Guided by and in the presence of the visionary leadership of His Highness Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, President of the RAK Civil Aviation Authority, Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah and the Honorary Member of EEG, this national environmental action programme is a testament to his commitment to creating a sanctuary for local bees. This platform supports the vital role bees play in sustaining ecosystems while offering a sustainable source of honey.

The tree planting ceremony held special significance as the UAE marks its second consecutive Year of Sustainability, reflecting the nation's enduring dedication to environmental preservation and sustainable development.

“As we gather in this serene Bee Reserve Area, we reaffirm our shared commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. Initiatives like 'For Our Emirates We Plant' are not just about planting trees; they are about cultivating a legacy of resilience and biodiversity for future generations. By creating sanctuaries for vital species like bees and expanding our green cover, we are contributing meaningfully to the UAE's Year of Sustainability for the second year in a row.

I commend the Emirates Environmental Group and all participants for their unwavering dedication to this noble cause. Together, we are nurturing the natural treasures of our nation and taking significant strides toward a more sustainable and prosperous future”.

Addressing the gathering, EEG's Co-Founder and Chairperson, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, eloquently emphasised the deeper purpose of the event:

“These trees will not only provide habitats for bees, birds, insects, and small animals, but also act as natural carbon sinks, mitigating emissions and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This is a collective effort and today, you are part of a global movement toward sustainability.”

This year's plantation focused on Samar trees (Acacia tortilis), a resilient native species renowned for thriving in arid conditions and mountainous areas, helping to enrich the soil, and support local biodiversity. The initiative addressed critical SDGs, including #11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), #13 (Climate Action), #15 (Life on Land) and #17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

She further added that“Since its inception in 2007 and under the umbrella of the global Plant for the Planet campaign rolled out by UNEP, EEG's“For Our Emirates We Plant” programme has facilitated the plantation of over 1,241,485 native trees across the UAE. These efforts have collectively sequestered thousands of tons of CO2 emissions annually. In 2024 alone, EEG has proudly planted 15,881 trees”.

As the UAE marches toward its Net Zero by 2050 commitment, EEG's efforts resonate deeply with national strategies like the 'Plant the Emirates' initiative, which aims to enhance green cover and biodiversity across the country. This year's campaign aligns with global pledges made during COP28 to combat deforestation and preserve biodiversity through groundbreaking programmes like the 'Tropical Forest Forever Fund'.

The event would not have been possible without the enthusiastic participation of EEG's diverse group of stakeholders and the generous in kind support of organisations like Almarai, Aster, Del Monte and Orient Irrigation. Their contributions highlights their understanding of the importance of partnerships in building a sustainable future.

In her closing remarks, Mrs. Al Mar'ashi expressed heartfelt gratitude:

“A big thank you to everyone for your participation and commitment! Together, we are fostering a greener and more resilient future for all.”

The ceremony culminated in a hands-on planting activity that emphasised community collaboration and were invited to enjoy the UAE hospitality as a beautiful buffet of the local cuisine was laid out for them. Participants took home a renewed sense of purpose, inspired by EEG's enduring motto:“Together for a Better Environment.”

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) is a professional working group established in 1991 in the United Arab Emirates. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the 1st environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD) and the Global Investors for Sustainable Alliance (GISD). It is also a member of the One Planet Network under the programme of Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML), EEG is a full Member (voting) of World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

