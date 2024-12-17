(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Letter To Editor | On the Death of the Tabla Maestro

The passing away of Ustad Zakir Hussain, the globally revered tabla virtuoso, is an irreparable loss to the field of world music.

Known for his amazing finger-work and rhythmic brilliance, he brought the tabla to a global stage, collaborating with some of the world's finest musicians. His gargantuan contribution to was recognized with Padma awards and the Sangeet Natak Akademi award. On the global stage, he was a four-time Grammy Award winner. His unparalleled skills earned him the reputation of a“fearsome technician” and a“whimsical inventor,” as The New York Timesremarked in a 2009 review of his Carnegie Hall performance. Over the years, Hussain built a reputation for himself as a master of rhythm, gaining recognition worldwide for his technical brilliance and innovation in the classical and fusion music scenes. Beyond his musical prowess, Zakir Hussain's life was a testament to the power of dedication, passion, and cultural exchange. His influence extended beyond the concert stage, as he mentored countless young musicians and left an indelible mark on the world of music education. His collaborations spanned various genres, from traditional Indian classical music to jazz, rock, and film scores, making him a true ambassador of global musical harmony. As fans, fellow musicians, and admirers around the world mourn his loss, Zakir Hussain's legacy remains a lasting symbol of the power of music to transcend borders and unite people across cultures.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

