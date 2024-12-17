Armenian Militant Group Threatens Regional Stability Aligning With PKK/YPG In New Ground

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The terrorist organization "Nubar Ozanyan Brigade", the Armenian
branch of the PKK/YPG, has announced that it will support the group's
activities in Syria. Stating the Turkish state as fascists, "We as
Nubar Ozanyan Armenian brigade fighters, have taken our places at
our resistance positions against fascist Turkish state and
jihadists."
The announcement by the group, an Armenian branch of the
PKK/YPG, to actively resist Türkiye underlines a historical
pattern: Armenian militant organizations, fueled by nationalist
extremism and foreign backing, have maintained a consistent
tradition of terror spanning generations. This brigade's open
alignment with the PKK/YPG-recognized as a terrorist organization
by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-exposes both the continuity of
Armenian extremist ambitions and the broader geopolitical designs
aimed at destabilizing the region.
Historic background
The roots of Armenian terrorism trace back to the 19th century,
when Armenians settled in the Caucasus with the support of Tsarist
Russia. From that moment onward, Armenian nationalist movements
pursued one overarching goal: to act as a destabilising force
preventing unity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. This remains true
today, as groups like the Nubar Ozanyan Brigade and their PKK/YPG
allies carry out armed provocations under the guise of
resistance.
Now this one was named after Armenian terrorist Nubar Ozanyan,
when formed in 2019 in the wake of France declaring April 24 as a
day of commemoration of the events of 1915. The YPG/PKK declared
the organization's intention to be "the defence of Rojava against
Turkey," and that it embraced the terrorist Armenian Secret Army
for the Liberation of Armenia (ASALA) as its precursor.
ASALA, founded during the Lebanese Civil War in 1975, launched a
systematic campaign of assassinations against Turkish diplomats,
claiming over 30 lives in less than a decade. Between 1980 and
1983, the group executed 580 out of 699 attacks, marking an era of
global Armenian terrorism. This bloodshed only subsided in 1986
after widespread condemnation, yet the ideological foundation
remained intact.
Nubar Ozanyan, who emerged as a commander in Middle Eastern
militant circles, epitomized this legacy. Before he died in 2017,
Ozanyan served as the so-called“Middle East commander” of TKP/ML
TIKKO, another group notorious for assassinations and bombings
targeting Turkish security forces. His martyrdom now serves as a
rallying cry for the Armenian branch of the PKK/YPG.
Modern Terrorism in the Region
The Nubar Ozanyan Brigade, openly positions itself as a defender
of“Rojava” against Türkiye, while simultaneously embracing ASALA
as its ideological precursor. This direct connection reveals a
concerning truth: Armenian militant groups have evolved in name but
not in purpose. Whether it be Dashnaktsutyun, ASALA, or now the
Nubar Ozanyan Brigade, their actions aim to foster chaos, disrupt
stability, and advance extremist territorial claims.
The brigade's latest statement labelling Türkiye as“fascist”
reflects its reliance on radicalized narratives to justify
violence. Such rhetoric is not new; it mirrors the same ideology
that fueled Armenian atrocities in Garabagh during the 2020 war,
where mercenaries, including fighters from this brigade, were
deployed against the Azerbaijani Army. However, following Armenia's
defeat, the group retreated to Armenia thankfully. This cycle of
Armenian aggression, often cloaked in victimhood, poses a direct
threat to regional peace.
Role of Armenian Lobby in relation to terrorist
organizations
The persistence of these groups is not coincidental. The Nubar
Ozanyan Brigade's creation in 2019 coincided with France's decision
to recognize April 24 as a day of commemoration for the events of
1915, signalling strong international political cover. Despite
their bloody histories, most Armenian terrorist groups-ASALA,
Armenakan, Hnchak, AOD, and others-remain absent from U.S. and EU
terrorist lists, exposing double standards in the international
community's approach to terrorism.
Furthermore, the powerful Armenian diaspora and lobbying
organizations have succeeded in shielding these groups from
scrutiny. This complicity enables Armenian terrorism to flourish as
part of a broader strategy to destabilize the South Caucasus and
undermine the sovereignty of Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
The revival of Armenian militant groups like the Nubar Ozanyan
Brigade is not an isolated phenomenon but part of a long-standing
tradition of extremism and terror. From Dashnaktsutyun to ASALA,
and now to modern-day PKK/YPG proxies, the Armenian agenda remains
clear: to sow chaos, disrupt peace processes, and target Türkiye
and Azerbaijan.
The international community's failure to recognize and condemn
these groups emboldens their actions. It is time for global powers,
particularly the U.S. and Europe, to abandon their selective
morality and hold all terrorist organizations accountable. Regional
peace cannot be achieved while Armenia's terror networks continue
to operate unchecked under the political cover of their allies.
