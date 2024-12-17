Yermak: Peace Talks Will Begin When Russia Has No Resources Left To Wage War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Negotiations for lasting peace will only begin once Russia no longer has the resources to continue its war.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this at a meeting of the of Local and Regional Authorities under the President of Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Negotiations for lasting peace will begin only when the enemy has no resources to continue the war," Yermak said.

Zelensky: Ukraine has 1,500 mobile fire teams, but more are needed

He stressed that peace can only be achieved through strength and added that President Volodymyr Zelensky's Victory Plan was designed to strengthen Ukraine.

"This strategic document is addressed to international partners. It outlines Ukraine's position and presents real mechanisms for ending the war and achieving a just peace. This has sparked a broad campaign in support of this plan. To date, 1,087 out of 1,261 councils in Ukraine -- around 90% -- have adopted an appeal in support of the plan. Another 174 councils plan to do so in the near future. Additionally, 393 councils with international partners have already sent 1,734 appeals to regions, cities, and twin communities in 54 countries," Yermak said.

He added that these appeals contain the core messages of the Victory Plan and urge support for its implementation.

He noted that the battlefield situation remains difficult.

"The enemy continues its offensive. Meanwhile, Russian propaganda seeks to convince the world that a global conspiracy is inevitable and that Russian dictatorship is the only future alternative. This is absolutely false, but we must remain strong to counter and nullify this plan," Yermak said.

The Victory Plan includes five points: the first is geopolitical, the second and third are military, the fourth focuses on the economy, and the fifth addresses security.