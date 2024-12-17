Ukrainian Forces Fighting Along 1,170-Kilometer Front: Syrskyi Names Hottest Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting combat operations along the frontline that stretches 1,170 kilometers. The situation is most challenging in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors, and the Russian is also intensifying its offensive in the Kursk region.



This was stated by Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi in his speech at a meeting of the of Local and Regional Authorities, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the AFU General Staff.

“As of December 17, the Defense Forces are conducting combat operations on the frontline, with a total length of over 1,170 kilometers. The most challenging situation is currently in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors," he stated.

Twenty-two combatoccurred in eastern sector since beginning of day - military

In addition, Syrskyi said that the Russian occupiers have intensified their pressure on the Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and Vremivka axes.

For the third consecutive day, the enemy has been engaged in intensive offensive actions in the Kursk region, attempting to force the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of the Russian Federation. They are actively using units of the North Korean army. The North Korean mercenaries have already suffered heavy losses,” added Syrskyi.

He also highlighted the importance of constructing engineering and fortification structures and stated that seven regions should prioritize this task.

“Under the current circumstances, the whole society must unite to support the Defense Forces. In addition to the resilience of our soldiers, engineering and fortifications are extremely important,” Syrskyi emphasized, addressing local authorities.

“This is our common area of work, and it requires maximum consolidation of efforts - both to deter the enemy offensive and to protect the Ukrainian land, and above all - to save the lives of every Ukrainian soldier,” the commander-in-chief emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, there have been 88 combat engagements at the front since the beginning of the day, with ongoing fighting in several sectors, primarily in the Pokrovsk, Siversk, and Kurakhove sectors.