Tusk: We Are Preparing Another Aid Package For Ukraine That Will Be Ready In January

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Poland is preparing the next aid package for Ukraine, but the country's own security is a priority.

This was stated by Polish Prime Donald Tusk during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Lviv, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We are working on the next package (of assistance to Ukraine - ed.), which will be ready in January 2025,” Tusk said.

At the same time, he noted that the security of Poland remained a top priority for him.

"We will provide Ukraine with the fullest possible support, but as Prime Minister of Poland, I will not hide the fact that the security of Poland and the Polish border remains my top priority," Tusk said.

has handed over 1,300 pieces of military equipment to Ukraine since beginning of war - Polis

He recalled that when it comes to the next aid packages for Ukraine, the Polish government should consider the significant length of the border with Belarus and Russia.

"There are frequent incidents on the border with Belarus. On the Polish-Belarusian border, shooting is heard almost every day," Tusk said.

He emphasized that investing in Poland's defense capabilities is also in the interests of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, Warsaw provided Ukraine the 45th military aid package in July 2024, which included a significant amount of ammunition.