British, Estonian Prime Ministers Discuss Increasing Pressure On Putin By Backing Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Keir Starmer and his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal discussed increasing pressure on Russia's Vladimir by providing further military and economic support to Ukraine.

"The leaders reflected on the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) dinner last night and the group's strong support for Ukraine, which was underscored by action, rather than warm words. They discussed the importance of increasing pressure on Putin through further military and economic support for Ukraine, and the strategic use of sanctions," the report said.

The heads of government also agreed to strengthen cooperation between the United Kingdom and Estonia in the field of defense and security.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre, stressed that the United Kingdom seeks to ensure the strongest possible position for Ukraine in 2025.

Photo: TIIT BLAAT/DELFI MEDIA