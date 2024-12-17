Experience Festive Movie Magic Outdoors With LG Cinebeam Q The Portable Cinema Under The Stars!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) LG (LG) invites you to rediscover the joy of movie nights under the starry night sky this festive season with the CineBeam Q 4K UHD smart portable laser projector – an innovative device that seamlessly blends cutting-edge with sleek portability, redefining home entertainment and offering the perfect escape, be it indoors or out.



The CineBeam Q's compact design makes it the ideal companion for all cool end-of-year jolly classics, and any adventure, from an overnight camping trip in the desert, to a simple sleepover in the garden. Measuring a mere 5.5 inches long, 5 inches high, and just over 3 inches wide, and weighing only 1.3kg, the projector is effortlessly portable, with an integrated rotating handle that adds a touch of elegance while providing practical functionality, allowing for easy transport and versatile angle adjustments.



Whether projecting onto a makeshift winter screen at your campsite, a robust snow-white wonderland wall in your backyard, or the comfort and convenience of a cozy festive living room wall or bedroom ceiling, the CineBeam Q adapts to any environment.



Don't let its compact stocking-filler size fool you, either; the CineBeam Q delivers a truly immersive cinematic experience, boasting breathtaking 4K UHD resolution with 8.3 million pixels, a wide DCI-P3 154% color gamut for vibrant colors, and a remarkable 450,000:1 contrast ratio for deep blacks and stunning detail. Brightness of up to 500 ANSI lumens, too, powered by a three-channel RGB laser light source, ensures a captivating picture, even in ambient light.



And setting up your outdoor cinema is a cool winter breeze thanks to the auto screen adjustment feature, allowing you to simply place, point, and play before wrapping up in a warm blanket with a big bucket of popcorn and a pocket filled with candy canes.



Seamlessly integrated with webOS, the CineBeam Q provides instant access to a world of wonderfully magic entertainment, where you can stream your favorite movies and shows from popular platforms like Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV directly from the projector, eliminating the need for external devices.



The LG CineBeam Q is more than just a projector; it's a gateway to unforgettable movie nights, whether under the stars or in the comfort of your home. Experience the future of entertainment and create lasting holiday memories with the LG CineBeam Q.



