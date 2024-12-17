M&D Announces Acquisition Of Industry Diesel & Turbo Service LTD

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industry Diesel & Turbo Joins M&D

First location in Canada; Expands North American turbo remanufacturing capabilities

HUMBLE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- M&D, the leader in aftermarket diesel engine parts and remanufacturing, announces its of premier Canadian remanufacturer, Diesel & Turbo Service LTD (“IDS”). This acquisition illustrates M&D's growth ambitions to be a leading diesel engine parts aftermarket player across North America.

IDS marks M&D's first location in Canada, bringing the company's reach to 50 locations. With IDS, M&D will strengthen its abilities to provide top-tier customer service, boost its turbocharger and fuel injection remanufacturing capabilities across the consolidated enterprise, and maximize international availability across all locations.

IDS has served the diesel parts aftermarket for 55+ years through its leading remanufacturing capabilities and proven ability to source hard-to-find parts. It's built a reputation around a customer-centric approach and product expertise. Just recently, IDS expanded its business into the United States to expedite its growth through American-based distribution. By partnering with M&D, the two companies will accelerate this growth strategy.

The acquisition includes two branches: one in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and one in Manteno, Illinois. These additions will continue strengthening M&D's presence in the Midwest United States and establish the two companies as prominent turbocharger remanufacturers in Canada and America. The partnership continues M&D's aims to expand its remanufacturing capabilities across North America.

“IDS' commitment to top quality and customer service aligns with M&D's aim of improving the entire aftermarket's service capabilities,” M&D CEO Grant Garrett said.“Their quality controls and dealer-based model will allow M&D to more rapidly penetrate the Canadian market and build on top of existing relationships.”

Growth in Canadian service and remanufacturing

Owned and operated by the Peternel family, IDS has grown into a well-renowned name in the Canadian diesel parts aftermarket over the last 5 decades. Their brand consistently aligns with quality expectations thanks to their detail-oriented production processes and skilled team members. They've built strong relationships with their dealer network and aim to provide continued leading service through a partnership with M&D.

Founded by Albin Peternel in 1969, the business was built on fuel injection and turbo repairs focused primarily on retail and trade companies in Canada. Over the years, the company expanded into the distribution of major fuel system manufacturers, including Bosch, Delphi, Stanadyne, Denso, and Ambac. As componentry and replacement parts became harder to source from the major manufacturers, IDS expanded its sourcing capabilities to allow for direct sourcing from overseas manufacturers, providing them access to unique, high-quality replacement parts necessary for repair work. In time, this allowed their business to shift from focusing on repair work to remanufacturing for stock, allowing the company's growth to take off.

To fuel their development, Rudy and Mark Peternel began looking for outside investors to partner with to strengthen their name in the industry.“Through this process, we found M&D to be the best partner that understood our business model and team members,” Rudy said.“We look forward to partnering with M&D to expand our remanufacturing capabilities to better serve Canada and the United States, spreading our brand name well beyond the Canadian border.”

Expanding product offerings and improving customer service

M&D and IDS' combined investments in industry-leading technologies, remanufacturing equipment and expertise, and customer service capabilities offer Canadian and American customers a one-stop shop for their diesel engine needs.

This strategic partnership expands product offering and availability for IDS' American customers, increasing accessibility and decreasing lead times. Further, M&D's unique access to Tier 1 manufacturers will provide IDS' Canadian customers with new part categories to purchase from, including expanded fuel injection and turbochargers offerings, inframe and overhaul kits, and more.

M&D provides 80+ years of diesel engine aftermarket expertise to continue developing IDS' remanufacturing capabilities. IDS will expand M&D's ability to provide hard-to-find products for their customer base.

Profit-sharing/cash incentive program provides employees a piece of the action

M&D is proud to share with IDS a key pillar of its promise to be a“First-Choice Employer.” Employees can participate in a profit-sharing/cash incentive program, which financially rewards them for their professional contributions to the consolidated organization's achievement and success.

By partnering with M&D, IDS will be able to deliver an improved customer experience in the diesel engine aftermarket. M&D thanks IDS customers and team members for their generous support.

About M&D

M&D is a longstanding aftermarket distributor of mission-critical diesel engine parts and components. M&D's diverse product portfolio includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injectors, turbochargers, engine parts, and filtration products from the world's top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. M&D also provides industry-leading internal rebuilding capabilities and a wide range of services, like part matching, diagnostics, repair, and technical assistance. For more information, visit .

