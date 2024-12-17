Momani Outlines Developmental Projects For Zarqa, Pledges Realistic Gov't Goals

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication and Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani announced key cabinet decisions during a press following a session held in Zarqa governorate.

Momani said that the government is committed to holding monthly Cabinet sessions in various governorates, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Zarqa marks the third governorate to host such a session, following Karak and Irbid, with plans to continue this practice until all governorates are included, he added.

During the conference, Momani highlighted several developmental projects presented to elected council members and civil society organizations in Zarqa.

He stressed that these initiatives are part of the government's broader plans to create job opportunities, improve the investment environment, and positively impact local communities, in line with the goals of the Economic Modernisation Vision.

Momani also stressed that the government will not make promises it cannot fulfil, pointing out that the developmental projects presented for Zarqa have defined timelines for implementation and allocated budgets within the state's financial plan.