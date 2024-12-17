Kuwait FM Receives Bosnian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Tuesday at Kuwait International Airport the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic and his accompanying delegation. (end) aab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.