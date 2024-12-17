Kuwait FM Receives Bosnian Counterpart
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Tuesday at Kuwait International Airport the Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic and his accompanying delegation. (end)
