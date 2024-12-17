GCC Sec. Gen. Underlines Raising Awareness On Int'l Law

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jassim Al-Budaiwi underlined Tuesday necessity of raising awareness on international law, as well as adhering to its stipulations to achieve global peace and security.

The Secretariat mentioned in a statement that this was communicated during an meeting between Al-Budaiwi and Secretary General of The Hague Academy of International Law, Christophe Bernasconi.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi relayed GCC's keeness on boosting cooperation with esteemed international institutes to sharpen skillsets and develop specialized cadres.

The meeting included discussions of strengthening cooperation between the Council and the Academy, facilitating the exchange of academic and research expertise as well as issues of common interest. (end)

