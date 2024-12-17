Ric Edelman Ends 35-Year Broadcast Career And Launches Strategic Advisory Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Don Friedman named CEO of Edelman's companies, DACFP and The Truth About Your Future

GREAT FALLS, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Ric Edelman, one of the most influential people in the services industry, announced that he's ending his popular daily podcast so he can focus on several new projects. His podcast is in the top 1% of all podcasts, according to ListenNotes , and the last episode will be released Dec. 27.



"After 35 years on the air, more than 1,500 broadcasts that aired on 100 stations over the last three decades, and more than 500 podcasts in the last three years alone, it's time to move on to new things," Edelman said.

The three-time winner of the Barron's ranking as the nation's #1 Independent Financial Advisor said he's going to focus on his diagnostic research company, Durin Technologies , whose first test for early detection of a neurodegenerative disease launches early next year, and to providing consulting and advisory services to both entrepreneurs and established companies, including board roles, via his family office, Tiny Orange Capital . Edelman and his wife Jean are also expanding their philanthropic activities, including their support of the Edelman Fossil Park , Edelman Planetarium and Edelman College of Communication and Creative Arts at Rowan University ; and to developing financial literacy programs with the Museum of American Finance . Edelman also plans to launch the Museum of Personal Finance in 2026. And through Tiny Orange, Edelman will be expanding his investments in the fintech, expotech and crypto sectors.

To increase his capacity for these new and expanded endeavors, Edelman has named Don Friedman as CEO of two of his companies, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) and The Truth About Your Future (TheTAYF).

Friedman, who's worked alongside Edelman as president of both organizations since 2020, has 22 years' experience educating financial professionals on emerging asset classes and investment vehicles, including private equity, hedge funds, liquid alternatives, fixed income, MLPs, Smart Beta, digital assets and ETFs. As CEO of DACFP and TheTAYF, Friedman will expand operations and educational initiatives.

"Financial advisors and their firms need comprehensive crypto education," Friedman said, "and we're the leading resource for that content." DACFP offers the Certified in Blockchain and Digital Assets (CBDA) professional designation, which has been obtained by thousands of financial professionals in 37 countries. DACFP is the official crypto education partner for Fidelity, Schwab, and dozens of other organizations.

Edelman said, "I'm looking forward to helping Don expand the DACFP and TheTAYF webinar schedule and in-person conferences in 2025. So much is new in the field of financial planning and investing, and advisors and investors alike need independent, objective content they can rely on and which we are uniquely qualified to provide."

On his recent podcasts, Edelman has invited listeners to subscribe to his distribution list so they can stay informed on his latest activities. You can sign up at .

About DACFP

Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals is the leading provider of crypto education. DACFP connects the financial services industry and digital assets communities with leading experts via live and online events, webinars, blogs, and other educational content. Its flagship program, the Certified in Blockchain and Digital Assets SM (CBDA), is listed in the FINRA database of professional designations and is the first and largest certification program of its kind-an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 18 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from 37 countries have enrolled.

About The TAYF

Founded by Ric Edelman, The Truth About Your Future offers financial professionals live and online events and blogs filled with actionable ideas they can use to help their clients achieve their goals.

SOURCE The Truth About Your Future

