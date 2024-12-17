Won Yong Hwang Is The New CEO Of The ZKW Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WIESELBURG, Austria, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Won Yong Hwang (54) will take over the position of CEO of the ZKW Group on January 1, 2025. The experienced manager was most recently COO at LG Vehicle Solution Company, to which ZKW also belongs. He has more than 15 years of management experience in the automotive industry, which he gained in various positions at LG Electronics. Won Yong Hwang succeeds the previous ZKW CEO Dr. Wilhelm Steger, who has led the company for almost three years and wishes to take on new professional challenges at his own request.

Won Yong Hwang is a renowned leader in the automotive industry. The electrical engineering graduate acquired his extensive expertise in various functions at LG Electronics. Hwang joined LG Electronics in 1996 and has held various positions in the electronics business. Before assuming the position of COO and Senior Vice President at LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company, Won Yong Hwang was Vice President of Infotainment at LG Electronics. Prior to that, Hwang held various management positions within LG Electronics, including Head of Car Infotainment R&D lab, Head of Car Business Strategy Group and President of LG Electronics Vehicle Solution USA.

"Dr. Steger played a critical role in initiating the necessary market-related restructuring of the ZKW Group during challenging times within the automotive industry. Moving forward, my goal and priority will be to accelerate the expansion of synergies with the LG Electronics headquarters in VS and to strengthen ZKW's competitiveness," says Hwang.

Dr. Wilhelm Steger will hand over his management position to Won Yong Hwang on December 31, 2024, in order to be able to devote himself to other projects in the future, also as member of the Supervisory Board of ZKW Group.

ZKW at a glance

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a subsidiary of LG Electronics Vehicle Solution Company, ZKW has been part of the LG Group since 2018. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. In line with its motto "Bright Minds, Bright Lights.", the Group develops and produces complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international car manufacturers with bright minds and state-of-the-art production technologies. Its top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, which are intelligently networked in the areas of development and production. In 2023, the Group employed around 10,000 people and generated total sales of around 1.54 billion euros.

In line with the corporate vision "Pioneering premium lighting and electronic systems from

ZKW for all mobility concepts in the global automotive industry", the company's primary objective is to manufacture high-tech products of the highest quality and to drive forward the development of innovative complete lighting systems.

With its inventions and innovations, the

ZKW Group makes motor vehicles more desirable, more individual, safer and more energy-efficient. The 360-degree range includes headlights and fog lights, rear lights, indicators, interior and license plate lights as well as electronic modules. Well-known car manufacturers and their brands rely on the innovative products. ZKW is proud of its customers such as BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co; Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai/Kia, JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW Group (Porsche, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Skoda, Seat/Cupra, VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, MAN, Scania). With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW shapes the appearance and character of vehicles worldwide.

Press contact:

ZKW Group GmbH

Sandra Simeonidis-Huber

Group Communication & Marketing

Tel: +43 7416 505 2051

[email protected]



Press and public relations:

Press'n'Relations Austria GmbH

Georg Dutzi

Lange Gasse 65/16 - 1080 Vienna

Tel.: +43 1 907 61 48 -10

[email protected]



SOURCE ZKW Group

