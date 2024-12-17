Commander-in-chief of Syria's political administration announces plans to disband all factions, place weapons solely under state control

(MENAFN) Ahmed al-Shara, the commander-in-chief of Syria's new administration, announced plans to disband all factions and place weapons solely under state control. He emphasized that the primary goal will be to rebuild homes and facilitate the return of displaced individuals to their original areas. Al-Shara clarified that compulsory military service would not be imposed, except for specific specialties, which will be mandatory for short periods, not exceeding 15 days. Additionally, he revealed that the administration is considering a proposal to increase salaries by four times.



The reconstruction of homes and the return of displaced people remain the administration's top priorities, alongside significant economic decisions that will follow. Al-Shara also discussed the need for a careful approach to the transition and rehabilitation of state institutions, ensuring a stable and secure environment for refugees to return. He stressed that these steps should be carried out under the supervision of specialized teams. In a recent interview, interim Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir reassured public sector employees that their salaries would continue to be paid on time and that studies are underway to increase salaries to address living cost challenges. Meanwhile, Obeida Arnaout, the spokesman for the Department of Political Affairs, stated that the Syrian constitution would be reviewed to align with the aspirations of the Syrian people and their societal needs. In recent days, state institutions have resumed operations, with employees returning to their jobs and students resuming their education in schools and universities. This move followed the caretaker government’s order for the reopening of public and private educational institutions on December 15. Internationally, several countries, including the European Union, the United States, Britain, and France, have begun engaging with Syria's caretaker government.

MENAFN17122024000045015687ID1109001506