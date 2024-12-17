(MENAFN) Amid the expansion of in Syria and its arrival in Damascus on December 7, 2024, there was much confusion and speculation about the president's fate. These rumors, which portrayed a narrative far from the truth, seemed to support international terrorism as part of a so-called Syrian liberation revolution. In such a critical moment for the nation, it is important to clarify certain facts. Due to security concerns and a complete communication breakdown, a statement could not be issued earlier. However, when the opportunity arises, a detailed account of the events will be provided.



The president emphasized that contrary to rumors, he did not leave the country as planned or during the final hours of the battles. Instead, he remained in Damascus to fulfill his duties until the early morning of December 8, 2024. As terrorism spread in Damascus, he coordinated with Russian officials to move to Latakia, where he could continue to monitor the situation. Upon reaching the Russian Hmeimim base, it became clear that forces had withdrawn from all battlefronts, and the last military positions had fallen. The situation worsened as attacks on the Russian base escalated, and, given the inability to leave the base, Moscow arranged for the president's evacuation to Russia on the evening of January 8.



During these events, the idea of asylum or resignation was never raised by the president or any other party. The only focus was on continuing to defend the nation against terrorist attacks. The president stressed that, from the beginning of the war, he chose to fight for the homeland rather than seek personal safety. He stood alongside his army on the front lines, facing terrorists in intense and dangerous conditions. He remained in Syria throughout the war, even during the most difficult years when the capital was under threat from terrorism. The president also highlighted his unwavering loyalty to his people and allies, emphasizing that his commitment to Syria and its defense would never falter. He would never betray the people or the army that stood by him through the darkest moments of the conflict.

