JOM Group: The German Advertising Market Will Continue Its Growth In 2025

(MENAFN- Pressat) The JOM Group's forecast for the German advertising in 2025 indicates sustained growth of around 3.2 per cent. This means the market is continuing its positive trend for the second consecutive year.

Hamburg - The German advertising market has had a good year and 2025 is also expected to continue the progress. Net advertising expenditure in Germany is set to rise by around 3 per cent this year, despite the weak overall economic picture. Even though the economic outlook for the coming year is not set to show much improvement, the JOM Group , an agency for hybrid marketing communication, forecasts that the advertising market will continue its positive progress. JOM experts predict growth of around 3.2 per cent. This brings the total market volume to just over 30 billion euros.

Video advertising and retail media fuel the market

Two major trend themes will make significant contributions to this growth. On the one hand, opportunities in digital moving image advertising continue to develop rapidly. Platforms such as YouTube, Amazon and Netflix and media libraries such as RTL+ and Joyn are seeing their reach increasing significantly.“Younger” platforms such as TikTok are also becoming increasingly popular as advertising environments.

On the other hand, retailers are continuously expanding their range of advertising space in the retail media sector. This is turning out to be one of the growth drivers in the market because it offers a high level of sales proximity and combines the advertising display with the respective retailer's data.

Outdoor advertising will also be a winner in 2025

Out-of-home advertising has been pursuing the path of digitalisation and data-based targeting of advertising very successfully for years now. Not only has the media category seen double-digit percentage rate growth this year, JOM expects this surge to continue in 2025.

The media experts see advertising expenditure for the TV medium as likely to remain largely constant in 2025. Print media revenues will continue to decline slightly in 2025.

Uncertainties remain

Despite all the positive signals, the upturn's foundations are not particularly stable. A possible change of government in Germany and the one we are certain is coming in the USA are just two new factors that could influence the advertising economy in Germany, alongside the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. If German companies' prospects for 2026 do not see significant improvement by the middle of next year at the latest, marketing budgets are likely to come under greater pressure again.

Digitalisation plays into the advertising industry's hands

“We have an increasingly digitally networked media offering that enables data-based and measurable advertising playout. First of all, this makes advertising more efficient and therefore more attractive for companies. At the same time, the barriers to entry have not risen; on the contrary, they have tended to fall. Smaller companies now have very simple and user-friendly access to advertising bookings via self-booking tools. All in all, this represents huge potential that will have a positive impact on the market,” explains Volker Neumann, Managing Director JOM Group.

Press contact JOM Group

Shari Luening

phone: +4940278220

mail: ...

web: