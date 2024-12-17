U.S. military confirms airstrike on command facility operated by Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen

(MENAFN) The U.S. military has confirmed a new on a command and control facility operated by Ansar Allah (Houthis) in Yemen. According to the U.S. Central Command, the targeted facility served as a coordination center for Houthi operations, including on naval warships and merchant vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Meanwhile, Houthi-affiliated reported that an American airstrike hit the Al-Ardhi complex in Sana’a’s Al-Safia district. Earlier, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed that their forces successfully launched a hypersonic ballistic missile at a military target in the occupied city of Jaffa.



In related news, an Israeli ambulance service reported five injuries after sirens warned of a missile fired from Yemen towards Israel. The Israeli military stated it intercepted the rocket before it could reach Israeli territory, while Hebrew media also noted a temporary halt to air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport. Israeli Army Radio cited military sources indicating preparations for significant strikes against Ansar Allah in Yemen, following several missile and drone attacks from the Houthis since November. The Houthis have launched multiple ballistic missiles and drones targeting Israeli and associated vessels in the Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean, as well as rocket attacks on Israel, in what they described as solidarity with Gaza amid ongoing Israeli operations.

