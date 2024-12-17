CPA On Fire Celebrates 5 Years Of Empowering Businesses With Holistic Financial And Advisory Services

FREMONT, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CPA on Fire announces its fifth-anniversary milestone, celebrating a legacy of empowering businesses nationwide. Originally a tax preparation firm, the company was acquired by Ron

Parisi, a CPA, attorney and author, who transformed it into a full-service advisory leader. Over the past five years, CPA on Fire has expanded its service offerings to include Virtual CFO, Tax Planning and Strategy, Accounting, Business Advisory and Bookkeeping solutions. CPA on Fire brings 30 years of expertise, working with business owners to take their business and personal wealth to the hyper-growth level, for a flat, monthly fee. Services are available remotely for businesses nationwide.

"Our team of experts helps growth-driven business owners build high-performance financial operations, taking their business and personal wealth to hyper-growth levels" - Ron Parisi, CEO, CPA on Fire

CPA on Fire Celebrates 5 Years of Empowering Businesses

CPA on Fire Celebrates Five Years of Empowering Businesses with Holistic Financial and Advisory Services

The experts at CPA on Fire are dedicated to addressing the evolving needs of growing businesses. Specializing in serving companies with revenues ranging from $1M to $10M, CPA on Fire guides them through the complexities of rapid growth, enabling business owners to make good decisions based on intentional, long-term business and tax-strategy planning.

The firm's holistic approach delivers multiple areas of expertise, for a flat monthly fee. Business owners throughout the U.S. can select the services and expertise they need.



Virtual CFO - Built-for-you financial expertise allowing you to focus on your business growth & profits.



Tax Planning & Strategy - Rest assured that all of your tax strategy, planning, and preparation needs will be met with expert knowledge.



Business Advisory - Stay headache free with clarity on your business profit drivers. You will have accurate and actionable information to take a strategic & deliberate approach to reaching your goals.

Bookkeeping Services - Engage in an intentional approach to your business with monthly financial reports, monthly bookkeeping, and bank reconciliations. This outsourced financial solution will save you time, money, and stress.

This milestone reflects CPA on Fire's commitment to empowering businesses by providing the tools and insights needed for informed decision-making and sustainable growth. Businesses in need of financial management and strategic planning are invited to explore the firm's comprehensive services.

About CPA on Fire

is a full-service financial firm dedicated to empowering growth-driven business owners. Specializing in Virtual CFO Services, Tax Planning and Strategy, Accounting, Business Advisory and Bookkeeping services, they provide tailored financial solutions that align with each client's unique goals. Serving businesses with revenues between $1 million and $10 million, CPA on Fire is committed to helping business owners navigate the financial complexities of growth, enabling them to focus on scaling their businesses and achieving long-term success. Contact CPA on Fire to learn more about their services.

