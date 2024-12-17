Mytomorrows Expands Clinical Trial Search With ISRCTN Registry To Deliver Comprehensive Overview Of Options

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The myTomorrows now also features embedded AI eligibility checking and usability improvements, further streamlining the clinical trial and Expanded Access Programs process for healthcare professionals (HCPs)

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- myTomorrows , a global company connecting patients with all possible pre-approval options, today announced the addition of the ISRCTN registry to the clinical trial search functionality on its platform. With this update, the AI-powered platform now sources from an even wider range of trusted, WHO-endorsed public registries, including clinicaltrials, EudraCT and now ISRCTN, providing one of the most comprehensive and unbiased search platforms in the world and covering clinical trials globally.

Since Brexit, ISRCTN has become an essential registry for UK-centric trials as it includes non-commercial studies funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), which do not necessarily always appear in other international registries. The addition of the ISRCTN registry into the myTomorrows platform enables Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) to more easily identify clinical trials solely registered on ISRCTN, ensuring HCPs have access to comprehensive, relevant and localized clinical trial data. By surfacing relevant clinical trials across different geographies, the myTomorrows platform acts as an all-encompassing discovery tool, cutting down time previously spent on consulting and cross-checking multiple sources from hours to minutes, thereby allowing HCPs to stay informed about trials relevant for their patients. This makes myTomorrows the only company that supports physicians and their patients in accessing the whole spectrum of pre-approval treatments, across all disease areas and globally.

The myTomorrows platform now also boasts a range of usability improvements. The integrated AI assistant further pre-screens trial options by precisely matching unique patient medical profiles to trial eligibility criteria, saving HCPs valuable time by cutting search and pre-screening time by 90%.

The platform's expanded search functionality also enables multi-country, and continental Europe searches and includes an automatic search for related diseases, allowing HCPs to uncover trials for related illnesses. Finally once HCPs have identified a relevant trial, the GDPR- and ISO-compliant platform facilitates secure referrals to the trial site and offers the ability to connect directly with trial sites through the platform.

Additionally, the platform now uniquely offers information on current clinical research findings surrounding on-going developmental treatments to further empower HCPs with relevant information. This feature summarizes and offers insights into a drug's mechanism, efficacy, and safety relating to its respective clinical trial, helping physicians make informed decisions about trial suitability for their patients more quickly.

"myTomorrows is a one-stop discovery tool for healthcare professionals seeking a complete view of clinical trials across the UK, USA, and EU," said Michel van Harten, MD, CEO of myTomorrows. "These latest updates directly address the needs of HCPs, who require a reliable, centralized source of trial information to bridge information gaps, streamline patient referrals, and support informed decision-making. We look forward to continuing to enhance the platform based on HCP feedback, saving time for physicians and improving patient access to potentially lifesaving investigative treatments, no matter where they are."

Through its AI-powered platform, myTomorrows, which is ICO registered, has helped more than 14,000 patients and 2,100 physicians in over 40 countries discover and access pre-approval treatment options. Its ISO27001, GDPR-compliant platform utilizes AI to conduct comprehensive searches of multiple trusted and government-endorsed public clinical trial registries, enabling healthcare professionals to quickly and seamlessly identify and refer patients to suitable clinical trials that are beyond their usual scope, or, where applicable, Expanded Access Programs. Meanwhile, patients and their families are supported throughout the treatment discovery journey by myTomorrows' team of Patient Navigators with medical background.

myTomorrows is a global healthtech company dedicated to breaking down barriers for patients

seeking treatment options. To make this a reality, the company has built powerful technology that enables a comprehensive search of clinical trials databases worldwide, efficiently connecting patients, physicians, trial sites and BioPharma to support straightforward and transparent access to drugs in development. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 14,000 patients and 2,100 physicians in over 40 countries.

