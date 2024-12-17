2025 - Toy, Figurines And Consumer Collectibles Market Size Estimated At $52.2 Billion And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 24.6%: Market Decipher

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
The global toy collectibles market was valued at $26.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2034. Total market for the segment is around $52 billion which includes overlap between toys and figurines industry. Certain toys are designed specifically for children, with no connection to nostalgia, while others are linked to iconic, longstanding characters. Teenage consumers are increasingly drawn to K-pop memorabilia figurines. The toy collectibles market is a segment within the broader toys industry, reflecting diverse consumer interests and trends.
Key Trends in Figurines, Toys and Consumer Collectibles Industry:
Pop Culture and Entertainment Franchises
Movies, TV shows, anime, and streaming platforms drive the demand for character-based collectibles and figurines, creating strong fan-driven markets.
Social Media and Online Communities
Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and online forums showcase collections, promote trends, and connect collectors globally, boosting industry influence and demand.
Integration with Home Decor Trends
Collectibles and figurines are increasingly seen as decorative pieces, bridging the gap between toys and home decor, thereby attracting a wider consumer base.
Increased Focus on Premium Quality
Consumers' growing preference for high-quality materials like resin, metal, and detailed craftsmanship has elevated industry standards and appeal.
"The global toys and figurines market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the rising influence of pop culture, blockbuster franchises, and streaming platforms. Collectors and enthusiasts are fueling demand for high-quality, detailed figurines made from premium materials like resin and metal. Social media and e-commerce platforms have further boosted market visibility and accessibility, fostering a vibrant global collector community. Additionally, the crossover between collectibles and home decor trends has expanded the consumer base. With increasing disposable income and investor interest, the market is poised for sustained growth and innovation worldwide."
Chandradeep Singh, Lead Analyst, Market Decipher
Industry Segmentation for Toy Collectibles Market
Market by Type
Collectible Dolls
Bobble-Head
Collectible Games
Game CDs/Cassettes
Action Figure
Movie Collectibles
Cartoon Figurines
Other Figurines
Toy Cars
Pins and Buttons
Other Collectibles
Industry Segmentation for Autograph Collectibles Market
Figurines
Bobble Head
Statues
Hats And Caps
Clothing And Uniform
Jersey
Shirt
Sneakers
Flags and Banners
Bats (All Types)
Balls (All Types)
Prints And Posters
Books/ E-Books
Others
Industry Segmentation for Figurines Market Size
Sports figurines
Action figures
Anime figurines
Historical figurines
Comic book figurines
Pop culture figurines
Kpop figurines
Fantasy figurines
Car models
Industry Segmentation for Designer Toys Market Size
Action Figures
Collectible Statues
Vinyl Toys
Resin Toys
Plush Toys
Blind Box Toys
Key Report Takeaways:
Estimation/projections/forecast for revenue (2024 – 2034)
Data breakdown for every Industry segment (2024 – 2034)
Trends analysis: key trends shaping the industry.
Competitive landscape: profiles and analysis of major players.
Consumer insights: buyer behaviour, preferences, and demographics.
Market segmentation: breakdown by product, region, and demographics.
Growth drivers: factors fuelling market growth.
Challenges and risks: key hurdles and market limitations.
Emerging opportunities: new areas for investment and growth.
Regional analysis: performance across key geographic markets.
Data-driven insights: facts, figures, and actionable recommendations.
Gross margin and profitability analysis of companies
Business trend and expansion analysis
Competition analysis/market share
Product Innovation Listing
Client list and case studies
Market entry strategy
