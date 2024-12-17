Procurement's Time Has Come: From Supporting Role To Strategic Star

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After decades of operating in the background, procurement is finally stepping into the spotlight as a strategic driver within many organisations.

- Gareth Burch, Atamis Product DirectorCARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- After decades of operating in the background, procurement is finally stepping into the spotlight as a strategic driver within many organisations.No longer seen solely as a cost-cutting function, procurement now often has a seat at the top table, contributing to strategic decisions and sharing a perspective critical to success. This transformation underscores procurement's potential to drive organisational success, but it also brings new challenges.Recruitment remains a persistent hurdle for procurement. Unlike industries such as tech or finance, procurement hasn't historically captured the imaginations of young professionals. Few grow up aspiring to a career in procurement partly due to its perception as a niche, back-office function.However, the tide is turning."Bringing a new generation into the procurement profession will facilitate continuous innovation and help drive the future success of organisations. Young professionals bring fresh perspectives, tech-savviness and a mindset that values sustainability and diversity-qualities that align with the evolving demands of the industry. By investing in their development, we're not just securing talent; we're shaping a dynamic, forward-thinking procurement landscape", Amy Anslow, Principal Consultant at Procurement Heads commented.Procurement is a dynamic industry, offering unparalleled variety, influence and opportunities for impact. Professionals in the field are shaping supplier strategies, driving innovative solutions and embedding sustainability into global supply chains.Organisations that position procurement as a core driver of strategy are already reaping the benefits of fresh talent eager to embrace its challenges. Particularly when it comes to sustainability. Without a clear view of what your suppliers' emissions look like, Scope 3 goals are a pipe dream and procurement is the only department that can provide this view.Professor Jane Lynch, Director of the Centre of Public Value Procurement at Cardiff University's Business School, is a firm believer in the benefits of encouraging students to hone in on procurement: "Encouraging young people to study procurement is profoundly rewarding, both for their personal growth and the business world at large. Procurement is at the heart of global supply chains, sustainability initiatives and value creation. For students, it offers a pathway to impactful careers with opportunities to influence innovation and ethical practices. For businesses, it ensures a pipeline of skilled professionals who can adapt to complex challenges and drive strategic advantage."The focus on technology and digital transformation in procurement further strengthens its appeal. Procurement professionals are at the forefront of leveraging tools like AI and advanced analytics; technology is a keystone when it comes to powering procurement's potential.Gareth Burch, Atamis Product Director and host of the Powering Procurement Podcast with twenty years' experience in the industry, gave us his take on why a career in procurement is looking more compelling by the day:“Procurement offers a unique vantage point within an organisation, it touches every department and area of expertise. We collaborate with teams across the business, bridging gaps between departments. You wouldn't get that in any other position, aside from CEO.”As procurement continues its ascent, it's clear the field offers immense opportunities for those who step into it. Buy-in from the top table is crucial, executives must be willing to equip procurement with the tools needed to unlock the potential within the function - this means choosing a software partner that meets your requirements and can support your team in driving change.The challenge now is to amplify this message, ensuring that the next generation of talent sees procurement not just as an option but as a first-choice career.Visit:

