​India, Bhutan Bound By Shared Civilisational Heritage: CM Sarma

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that India and Bhutan are bound by shared civilisational heritage and the ties between the two countries have evolved in the last few years.

Taking to social X, CM Sarma wrote, "Bharat and Bhutan are bound by shared civilisational heritage. Proud that our relationship over the years has evolved and cemented and we've continued our forward march as strong partners in growth. In our concerted bid to build further on this strength, happy to have launched the #AdvantageAssam 2.0 Roadshow from Thimphu on December 16, 2024."

Earlier on Monday, CM Sarma along with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay attended a meeting in Thimphu on the upcoming investor summit- Advantage Assam 2.0.

In his keynote address, CM Sarma shared how Assam is transforming its infrastructure and generating new opportunities for trade and investment partnerships. The summit will showcase how Assam is engineering its growth in different sectors to become a driver of the success of the Act East Policy.

Referring to the 117th National Day of Bhutan on December 17, the Chief Minister said he felt privileged to have been invited to the occasion.

He said that Assam and Bhutan share an enduring bond, a relationship nurtured over centuries through cultural, historical and economic exchanges.

The ancient trade routes connecting the two geographical territories were not merely conduits for goods like tea, silk and other commodities but were lifelines of mutual understanding and interdependence.

"The visit of His Majesty to Assam in November last year further strengthened this bond, inspiring both Assam and Bhutan to explore new ideas and initiatives to enhance cooperation in several key areas for mutual growth and prosperity," CM Sarma stated, adding that he is delighted to announce that Assam is hosting an Investment and Infrastructure Summit on February 25 and 26 in Guwahati.

The CM said, "Assam is grateful to Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay for his gracious presence at the last edition of Advantage Assam. I extend my humble request and heartfelt invitation to the Prime Minister of Bhutan, to grace this Summit and the Mega Cultural Event with his esteemed presence, which would further strengthen the shared vision for regional prosperity."

Underscoring the areas where Assam and Bhutan can collaborate, the Chief Minister said that energy cooperation considering Bhutan's exemplary hydropower partnership with India, Assam has an opportunity to be a significant beneficiary of this initiative, contributing to the shared goal of promoting renewable energy and economic growth.