Keir Starmer stresses strong support for Ukraine ahead of potential peace talks

British Prime Keir Starmer emphasized on Monday that allies must position Ukraine as strongly as possible in case negotiations to end the war with Russia take place.



Speaking at a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in Bergen, Starmer stated that Russia could end the war "today" if it chose to.



"It’s crucial that we put Ukraine in the best possible position, whether or not negotiations take place," Starmer remarked.



He stressed the need to strengthen capabilities, financial contributions, and sanctions after over a thousand days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.



Norwegian Prime Minister Store, whose country is a founding NATO member alongside the UK, agreed with Starmer’s view that the war could "easily end" if Russia ceased hostilities and withdrew from the territories it occupies.



"Our main position is that negotiations should not happen without Ukraine’s involvement, and Ukraine must determine the conditions for any such talks," Store added.



"But this war comes with immense human suffering and devastation, and it should come to an end as soon as possible."



Store also underscored the importance of continued support for Ukraine, reaffirming Norway’s commitment to this cause.

