Azerbaijan Culture Minister Receives Citizens In Kurdamir
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan Culture Minister has met with the citizens in the
city of Kurdamir, Azernews reports.
Before the reception, Minister Adil Karimli and the Head of the
Kurdamir District Executive Power, Elkhan Ibrahimov, visited the
monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city centre
and laid flowers in front of it, paying tribute to his dear
memory.
At the reception held in the administrative building of the
Kurdamir District branch of the New Azerbaijan Party, appeals from
citizens from Kurdamir, Ujar, Zardab, Agdash, Yevlakh, Goychay
districts and the city of Mingachevir were heard.
Citizens brought their appeals, mainly related to employment,
proposals, initiatives related to the cultural sphere, labour
evaluation and other issues.
The Culture Minister instructed the ministry's responsible
representatives to promptly investigate the issues on each appeal
and resolve them in accordance with the legislation.
The issues raised by the families of martyrs and veterans at the
reception were registered and taken under control in order to
ensure that they are carefully addressed and considered in a timely
and objective manner.
