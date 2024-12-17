Azerbaijan Culture Minister Receives Citizens In Kurdamir

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Culture has met with the citizens in the city of Kurdamir, Azernews reports.

Before the reception, Minister Adil Karimli and the Head of the Kurdamir District Executive Power, Elkhan Ibrahimov, visited the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city centre and laid flowers in front of it, paying tribute to his dear memory.

At the reception held in the administrative building of the Kurdamir District branch of the New Azerbaijan Party, appeals from citizens from Kurdamir, Ujar, Zardab, Agdash, Yevlakh, Goychay districts and the city of Mingachevir were heard.

Citizens brought their appeals, mainly related to employment, proposals, initiatives related to the cultural sphere, labour evaluation and other issues.

The Culture Minister instructed the ministry's responsible representatives to promptly investigate the issues on each appeal and resolve them in accordance with the legislation.

The issues raised by the families of martyrs and veterans at the reception were registered and taken under control in order to ensure that they are carefully addressed and considered in a timely and objective manner.