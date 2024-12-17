HBKU's QCRI Hosts Professional Track Of National Cybersecurity Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University's (HBKU) Qatar Computing Research Institute (QCRI) partnered with Qatar University (QU), Joanne Academy of Military Studies, and University of Doha for Science and (UDST) to host the National Cybersecurity Competition.

The joint event featured two distinct tracks: the Student Track, managed and organized by the universities; and the Professional Track, overseen and coordinated by QCRI.

Endorsed by the National Security Agency, and sponsored by Vodafone Qatar, and Al Mannai and its affiliates, the professional track of the competition pitted six teams composed of cybersecurity professionals against each other, testing their ability to build a robust defence against a range of simulated cyberattacks. Their performance was then evaluated by a panel of industry veterans, who graded each team on the soundness of their defence strategies and the effectiveness of their security measures.

“Our partnership with QU, UDST, and the Joanne Academy of Military Studies, created a unique platform that reinforces Qatar's ability to retain, attract, and develop top talent in the computer sciences, giving these individuals the ability to showcase their skills to peers and established experts,” said Dr. Ahmed Elmagarmid, Executive Director, QCRI.

“This collaborative effort underscores cybersecurity's status as a national priority and our mutual commitment to building the country's capacity in this field.”

Industry leaders and specialized cybersecurity firms based in Qatar and beyond supported the event as sponsors, including Vodafone, Mannai Corporation, BeyondTrust, Veritas, Tenable, Gurucul. Contestants took the opportunity to network with their internationally based counterparts, exchanging insights from their respective markets and exploring potential partnerships.

The competition took place within QCRI's Cyber Range, a national asset critical to supporting Qatar's cybersecurity efforts.

The range is a cutting-edge controlled computing environment used to train, test, and validate security solutions, providing stakeholders with a platform to evaluate existing infrastructure, processes, and people according to their effectiveness against contemporary cyber-based threats.