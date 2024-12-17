NPC Announces Results Of 2023 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) yesterday unveiled the results of the 2023 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS), conducted in partnership with Unicef.

The event began with a speech from Director General of the National Statistics Centre Ahmed Al Obaidli who addressed the audience on behalf of the NPC. This was followed by a speech from Director of Unicef's Office in Qatar Anthony McDonald, representing the organization.

Both speeches stressed the importance of the survey's results and their role in providing data and assessing the health status of mothers and children in Qatar, while also praising the collaborative efforts between NPC and Unicef.

Then Director of the Statistical Operations Affairs Department at the Council Saud Al Shammari presented the key findings of the survey. The event concluded with an engaging discussion session, where attendees praised the survey results. They highlighted that the results serve the work of relevant authorities and underscored the importance of maximizing the use of such data by conducting in-depth analytical studies on key issues related to the survey's results, as well as implementing qualitative follow-up studies.

The MICS was carried out as part of the Qatar's Global Cluster Survey Program in 2023, covering a sample of 6,000 households, with a response rate of 98%, and a total of 17,104 interviews.

The survey results encompass a wide array of indicators related to the demographic characteristics of society, reproductive health issues, maternal health, early pregnancies, and prenatal and antenatal care, as well as awareness of HIV.

Moreover, MICS provides indicators on child health, nutrition and development, along with issues of early childhood education, basic education enrolment, parental involvement in children's education, and issues of child and women's protection. Finally, it examines equitable opportunities in life, well-being and functional abilities of both children and parents.

The implementation of this survey is part of the National Planning Council's commitment to providing high-quality data to assess Qatar's population status. It helps update crucial information to track progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), while guiding national policies and strategies to promote greater equality for children.