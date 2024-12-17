National Archives Organises Seminar As Part Of National Day Activities At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Organised by the of Culture, Qatar National Day 2024 events and activities taking place at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal saw a large turnout on Sunday, despite cold weather, attracting and resident families who flocked to enjoy the traditional atmosphere and cultural activities.

One such event is a organised by the National Archives of Qatar titled“Qatar statistics in the Ottoman archives” delivered by Dr. Suhail Saban, who discussed documents from the Ottoman archive on various aspects of Qatar's economy and social life during the times of the founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

Dr. Saban pointed out that these records included approximate estimates of the population of Qatar back then, the number of mosques and traditional educational institutes, as well as sources of income and prominent Qatari cities and villages. He added that these documents contained detailed reports on the pearl trade and the types of ships used in pearl diving. Another activity at Darb Al Saai was a live Qatari cooking competition aimed at highlighting traditional Qatari cuisine and introducing it to the general public, combining a passion for cooking with creativity in preparing traditional recipes.

On another note, the heritage market in Darb Al Saai attracted a high turnout from visitors eager to purchase traditional handcrafts and products: perfumes, garments, marine products, as well as items linking past and present.