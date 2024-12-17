(MENAFN) Bashar Assad on Monday stated he left Syria just following Damascus had fallen and condemned the nation’s recent controllers as “terrorists,” in his first comment since took control on the capital and unseated him.



An opposition cooperative started a quick attack from its northwest Syria bastion on November 27, quickly capturing main cities from seize and controlling the capital on December 8.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed,” declared a statement from Assad on the ousted presidency’s Telegram channel.



“I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours” of Sunday December 8, it also said. “As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations,” the statement reported, in addition to that he arrived at the Hmeimim base that morning.



