SASSA Issues Fraud Alert Amid Rising Scams Targeting Grant Beneficiaries

SASSA urges beneficiaries to use secure resources for SRD checks, appeals, and payment dates to avoid scams and ensure accurate information.

SOUTH AFRICA, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has issued an urgent alert to all beneficiaries regarding a surge in fraudulent activities aimed at social grant recipients. Scammers are employing various tactics to deceive individuals into divulging personal information or transferring funds under false pretenses.SASSA officials have identified several common scam tactics:Fake WhatsApp Messages: Fraudulent messages claiming to be from SASSA, often asking for One-Time Pin (OTP) codes for Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants.Phishing Websites: Fraudulent websites posing as official SASSA platforms to collect personal information.Card Skimming: Scammers posing as officials and tampering with beneficiaries' cards to steal funds.“SASSA remains committed to protecting its beneficiaries and ensuring the safe and secure distribution of social grants. We urge everyone to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity immediately,” said a SASSA spokesperson.Steps Beneficiaries Can Take to Protect Themselves:Safeguard Personal Information: Never share ID numbers, banking information, or PINs with unverified sources.Verify Official Communication: Only rely on SASSA's verified communication channels for updates and information.Report Suspicious Activity: Contact SASSA's fraud hotline at 0800 60 10 11 or email ....Access To Secure And Reliable ResourcesSRD status check : Beneficiaries are encouraged to track their Social Relief of Distress grant status via the official SASSA website.SASSA status check appeal : In case of declined applications, detailed guidelines for submitting an appeal are available through SASSA's official platforms.SASSA payment dates : To avoid confusion and misinformation, beneficiaries can find accurate and updated payment schedules 2025 on the official SASSA website.Fraudulent activities have caused unnecessary stress for many vulnerable citizens, especially during the festive season. SASSA emphasizes that its mission is to ensure every eligible South African receives the support they need without fear of exploitation.For any inquiries, visit the official website or contact the SASSA Communications Department.

Haris Shafiq

SASSA GRANTS

12 400 2322

email us here

