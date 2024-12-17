Oleksandr Usyk Partners With Tismo Geneve To Launch Watch Collection Before Tyson Fury Fight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Custom Undisiputed world boxing champion rotor

Oleksandr Usyk watch collection with Tismo Geneve

Oleksandr Usyk watch collection with Tismo Geneve

Celebrating the undefeated champion's remarkable career

- Ralph CollinsLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tismo Geneve , in collaboration with Ready to Fight by Oleksandr Usyk, is proud to announce the launch of the "Crown of 22" Collection-a testament to unparalleled craftsmanship and an homage to Oleksandr Usyk's illustrious career. This strictly limited edition of just 22 timepieces celebrates Usyk's unyielding spirit and enduring legacy both in and beyond the boxing ring.Each watch in the Crown of 22 Collection is a masterpiece of horological engineering, meticulously crafted to encapsulate Usyk's journey to greatness. The custom skeletonized dial, adorned with 22 individually set diamonds, symbolizes each of his professional victories, merging technical precision with refined elegance.A defining highlight of this collection is the bespoke rotor, crafted to replicate the undisputed championship belt Usyk claimed in his monumental victory over Tyson Fury. This intricate detail reflects the relentless pursuit of excellence and provides a deeply personal connection to the timepieces.Adding to its exclusivity, each watch includes a pair of dedicated, signed Oleksandr Usyk gloves, specially created for this collaboration. Additionally, the watch loop straps are crafted from Usyk's training gloves, worn during his preparations for his first fight against Tyson Fury. Each watch is authenticated with a certificate of authenticity personally signed by Usyk, amplifying its value and prestige.An Investment in Artistry and PurposeAmong the 22 timepieces, numbers 1–3 and 5–10 stand out as exceptionally rare, offering unparalleled investment opportunities for collectors and connoisseurs. Beyond its artistry, the collection has a deeper purpose: a significant portion of the proceeds will support Ukrainian communities, providing essential aid during the challenging winter months.Technical MasteryEach watch exemplifies the pinnacle of Swiss watchmaking with features that include:Swiss-made automatic chronograph with sub-second, 60-second, 30-minute, and 12-hour cam-switched counters.Quickset date function and hacking for precise adjustments.A 25-jewel movement, operating at 28,800 vibrations per hour with a 46-hour power reserve.Sapphire crystal front and exhibition case back, ensuring clarity and durability while showcasing the intricate mechanics.A custom skeletonized dial, harmonizing technical brilliance with aesthetic appeal.About Tismo GeneveTismo Geneve redefines luxury watchmaking with its fusion of Swiss craftsmanship and bold innovation. Renowned for exclusivity, the brand creates timepieces that transcend functionality, embodying narratives of triumph, legacy, and inspiration.About Ready to Fight by Oleksandr UsykReady to Fight by Oleksandr Usyk is an innovative ecosystem for the boxing and combat sports world, uniting athletes, fans, and professionals through technology-driven platforms for career development, networking, and business opportunities.The Crown of 22 Collection is not merely a series of watches; it is an enduring symbol of artistry, triumph, and resilience. Co-designed by a champion for champions, it stands as a profound testament to the convergence of heritage, innovation, and the human spirit.For further information and media inquiries, please contact:

